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Commanders WR Terry McLaurin carted off field with a knee injury vs. 49ers

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By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was taken off the field on a cart after an injury to his left knee.

McLaurin was running a pattern in the first quarter Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers when he went down with the injury. His knee appeared to buckle as he tried to get free from cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

McLaurin stayed down while teammates knelt nearby before he was driven off the field. He was immediately ruled out for the game with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old McLaurin has missed more than two games in a season only once since entering the league in 2019. He missed seven games last season while dealing with an injured quadriceps.

McLaurin has 15 catches for 230 yards and one touchdown this season, missing one game with an injured hamstring in Week 4.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and has 513 catches for 7,191 yards and 42 touchdowns in his career.

The Commanders also lost defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw to a knee injury late in the first half, and he was ruled out for the game.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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