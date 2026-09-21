Deshaun Watson outplays Baker Mayfield, leading the Browns to a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson outplayed Baker Mayfield and earned at least a few more starts for the Cleveland Browns.

Watson threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 17-yard toss to Blake Whiteheart in the fourth quarter, leading the Browns to a 23-19 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that was delayed two hours, 12 minutes because of lightning.

Even though Browns coach Todd Monken wouldn’t name him the starter for Cleveland’s home opener against Carolina next week, Watson shouldn’t have to worry about Shedeur Sanders taking his job this week.

“I’m so happy for him,” Monken said of Watson. “Good for him. Good for 22 months working his (tail) off to get to where he’s at. I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Before starting a lopsided loss to Jacksonville last week, Watson hadn’t played since 2024 because he tore his Achilles tendon twice. He was critical of Browns fans in the preseason, leading to speculation that he wouldn’t start at home unless he played well.

He erased those thoughts by going 24 of 30 for 238 yards with no turnovers and a 121.9 passer rating in his best game since Sept. 24, 2023, against Tennessee.

“I’m just happy we got the win,” he said. “I’m right where I’m supposed to be. I’ll leave the journey in God’s hands and let the outcome be the outcome.”

The Buccaneers (0-2) were driving and had a second-and-4 at the Cleveland 28 when the game was suspended at the two-minute warning.

When it finally resumed, heavy rain started falling again.

Bucky Irving ran twice and Mayfield’s pass to Ted Hurst got the Bucs to the 13 before a holding penalty set them back. Mayfield’s pass on fourth-and-10 from the 20 to Emeka Egbuka in the end zone was out of his reach, sealing the win for the Browns (1-1).

Watson and Mayfield faced each other for the first time in a meeting between two quarterbacks who are linked together.

Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018, was traded to Carolina after a blockbuster trade brought Watson and his off-field troubles to Cleveland in 2022. He was eventually released by the Panthers during that season and played for the Rams before rejuvenating his career in Tampa Bay, where he has made two Pro Bowls and received a $165 million, three-year contract extension earlier this month.

“Frustrated because it’s close,” Mayfield said of the offense’s woes. “We have to be self-critical, look at the tape, get stuff fixed and not make the same mistakes over and over.”

Watson is 10-11 in five seasons with the Browns and seemed to be running out of time as a starter before this effort.

Monken had a message for people who claimed this was the same old Browns after a 34-10 loss to the Jaguars.

“The Browns are gonna Browns? (Expletive) that,” Monken said.

Watson connected with Denzel Boston on a 55-yard TD pass to tie it at 16 late in the third quarter. Boston caught a slant, broke three tackles and sprinted into the end zone.

Watson converted four times on third down on the drive that ended with his TD pass to Whiteheart that gave the Browns a 23-19 lead with 3:51 left in the game.

Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin and Cleveland’s Andre Szmyt combined to go 7-for-7 on field goals.

McLaughlin connected from 59, 45, 31 and 31 yards. Szmyt was good from 50, 34 and 34 yards.

Mayfield willed the Buccaneers into the end zone on the opening drive of the second half. He stiff-armed his way to a first down on third-and-9. On the next play, Mayfield eluded a sack, stepped up and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Egbuka, who had slipped and made the catch sitting on the ground.

Mayfield threw one interception that Cleveland turned into three points.

The Bucs got their best field position at the Cleveland 34 after Elijah Roberts stopped Quinshon Judkins on fourth-and-1. But the drive stalled after Tampa Bay reached the 11 and settled for a field goal that made it 9-6.

Injuries

Browns: S Ronnie Hickman left in the fourth quarter. … CB Tyson Campbell left the game in the first half but returned.

Buccaneers: Rookie LB Josiah Trotter was shaken up but walked off the field in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27.

Buccaneers: Host the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer