Super Bowl favorite Rams’ latest loss has Sean McVay searching for ways ‘not to beat ourselves’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — After congratulating the Arizona Cardinals, Sean McVay explained in one sentence why the Los Angeles Rams lost 18-16 on Sunday.

“You know, we won’t win a game unless we figure out how not to beat ourselves,” he said.

That’s been the case in each of the Rams’ past three defeats, the past two coming in seven days by a total of five points on their home field. Erratic play on offense and defense, haphazard special teams, inopportune penalties, untimely injuries and bad decisions have all left the preseason Super Bowl favorites in a big hole.

“I think outside of expectations of our record, we’re just not playing the type of ball that we want to put out,” defensive end Kobie Turner said. “That’s not the quality of ball that we expect. So, got to go back to the drawing board.”

In many ways, the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals was a continuation of their 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, which ended with left tackle Alaric Jackson punching Buffalo linebacker Bradley Chubb after the game and getting suspended for one game.

Jackson’s absence forced 36-year-old journeyman David Quessenberry into the starting lineup, and it left the Rams (2-4) struggling against the Cardinals’ blitz packages.

“It felt like it was the first two series, three-and-out, not being able to gather any momentum, and then just putting ourselves behind the sticks, so they’re being able to chuck up the look and kind of get what they wanted from us in the third-and-long and the passing downs,” wide receiver Puka Nacua said.

The offense only got going when it was in desperation mode, a recurring theme over the Rams’ past four games, including a 30-26 loss at Denver and a frantic 24-20 comeback win at Philadelphia.

Rams get a new kicker and then lose him to injury

Special teams struggled once again, following a brief moment of hope provided by new kicker Blake Grupe when he nailed a 44-yard field goal on the Rams’ second possession. Grupe was signed on Tuesday following another poor showing from Harrison Mevis against Buffalo.

But coverage breakdowns on the ensuing kickoff forced Grupe to tackle Devin Duvernay near midfield. The kicker sustained a knee injury on the play, knocking him out for the game and seemingly threatening his availability going forward. Grupe had a large brace on his right knee in the locker room.

Punter Ethan Evans was forced to assume kicking duties, drastically changing the Rams’ approach on offense and special teams. He did make a go-ahead extra point with 47 seconds remaining, only for the defense to give up a 21-yard completion and 15-yard personal foul on the same play to set up Arizona’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

“It’s tough, especially when you give yourselves a chance at the end there,” tight end Colby Parkinson said. “But it doesn’t come down to one drive, one play. We all have to play better, especially on the offensive side.”

In another potentially ominous sign for the offense, wide receiver Davante Adams hobbled to the sideline favoring his left knee late in the fourth quarter.

Defense has let down the Rams, too

The defense wasn’t blameless, despite holding the Cardinals to six field goals. Aaron Donald and the Rams allowed four drives of at least 10 plays and were unable to get off the field for long stretches.

Even circumstances seem to be conspiring against the Rams. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, arguably their best player over the first five weeks, was a late scratch because of a groin injury he picked up in practice on Friday. Not having McDuffie meant Josh Wallace took on an expanded role, and he was the defender at fault on the pass and penalty that put Arizona in position for its late kick.

Turner said the inability to get all three facets of the team playing effectively at the same time is why the Rams are in their current position.

“It’s a matter of playing complementary ball,” he said. “We have to be able to put our offense in advantageous positions, and they have to be able to capitalize off of it. … So, yeah, we got to find a game where we’re both on and we’re all firing on all cylinders.”

The lack of consistency, even in identifying the team’s issues, is what seems to be bothering McVay most.

“We’ve had some really critical errors at really unfortunate times, but that’s what our narrative has been for this year,” he said. “And we can’t keep saying that we haven’t done that before. Well, this year we are doing it, and so we have to be able to fix it. And it’s my job to do that.”

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press