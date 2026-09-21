Kenneth Walker III has changed the Chiefs’ math, and Mahomes is suddenly making defenses pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The results have looked a whole lot like they used to for the Kansas City Chiefs.

They’ve piled up a bunch of yards, made the plays that mattered the most in the final seconds, and ultimately they’ve come out on top the first two weeks of the season.

How they’ve done it is what’s been different.

These are not the high-flying, throw-it-every-down Chiefs that set the NFL ablaze early in quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career, but rather a balanced attack that has seen Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III surpass all expectations both on the ground and through the air, and forced opposing defenses to honor the run against them for the first time in years.

Walker followed his big debut against the Broncos with 117 yards rushing on Sunday night against Indianapolis, making him the first Chiefs player since Larry Johnson in 2005 with consecutive games of at least 175 yards from scrimmage.

That opened up the field for Mahomes, who dominated the Colts for 382 yards and three touchdowns passing in a 33-30 overtime win.

“Defenses have to account for that,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs’ ground game. “If not, we’re going to run the ball for 200 yards, or whatever we did the week before, and so you want to be able to do it all, and we showcased (Sunday) that we can throw the ball downfield. We can play action. We can do that stuff. And we can still run the ball.”

The proof of its success has been in the numbers.

After nearly a decade near the top of the NFL in total offense, the Chiefs slipped to 21st while going 6-11 last season, averaging just over 320 yards per game.

But on Sunday night, they finished with more than 500 yards for the first time since the 2022 season, and they’re averaging an NFL-best 457.5 yards through the first two weeks.

“I mean, guys are playing their tails off for the guys next to them. That’s why I love this team right now,” said Travis Kelce, who had nine catches for 101 yards and a score against the Colts. “We’re in a zone right now where everyone is feeding off each other.”

What’s working

The Chiefs may not have a true No. 1 wide receiver on the roster, but they make up for it with an abundance of options, and that has made them difficult to cover. Seven different players caught at least two passes against Indianapolis, and the three touchdown passes thrown by Mahomes went to three different players.

What needs help

Take away two clutch kicks by Harrison Butker in overtime, including the winner from 40 yards with no time left, and special teams were largely a disaster for the second straight week. Not only did the Chiefs look confused on several kickoff returns that scooted into the end zone for touchbacks that gave them the ball at the 20, they also struggled to cover their own kickoffs.

Stock up

Tyquan Thornton may not catch a lot of passes, but the speedy wide receiver has an uncanny ability for coming up with big plays when the Chiefs need them. Against the Colts, he hauled in a 45-yard pass on third-and-11 that kept alive a touchdown drive, and he added a 30-yard catch on third-and-12 in overtime that helped to set up the first of their two field goals.

Stock down

Noah Gray is counting nearly $7 million against the salary cap this season, which is more than Walker, Kelce and a host of players on rookie contracts. Yet the veteran tight end has just one catch for 5 yards through the first two games of the season.

Injuries

The Chiefs played without left tackle Josh Simmons (back) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee) for the second straight week. First-round pick Mansoor Delane suited up against the Colts after leaving the opener against Denver in the first quarter with a shoulder injury, but the cornerback never entered the game, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said later he would have only been used in an emergency.

Key number

8-0 — Mahomes improved to 10-2 in overtime games but is perfect in eight regular-season OT games. That streak allowed him to pass Jake Plummer for the longest by a starting QB at any point in their careers since overtime was introduced in 1974.

Next steps

After opening the season with back-to-back primetime home games, the Chiefs hit the road Sunday to play an afternoon matchup in Miami. Kansas City has won five straight over the Dolphins going back 15 years.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer