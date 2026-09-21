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Kyler Murray will return at QB for the Vikings this week after clearing the concussion protocol

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By AP News
Packers Vikings Football

Packers Vikings Football

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EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has been cleared from the NFL concussion protocol and will return to action this week at Tampa Bay.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Monday that Murray will be back in the starting lineup for the game against the Buccaneers, after Carson Wentz relieved him in the season opener against Green Bay and started in his place at Chicago on Sunday.

Murray’s debut for Minnesota on Sept. 13 lasted just 11 plays, before a hit to the side of his head from the lowered shoulder of Packers safety Javon Bullard forced him out of the game with a concussion.

Wentz helped the Vikings come back to beat the Packers 39-22 by closing that game with 29 consecutive points and made enough key throws to complement a dominant defense and a productive running game in the rain in a 9-3 win over the Bears. Wentz went 23 for 39 for 276 yards and three touchdowns over two games, taking six sacks with no turnovers.

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