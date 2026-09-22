Rams WR Puka Nacua inactive, Aaron Donald active for Giants visit on Monday night

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the New York Giants on Monday night due to a hip injury, while Aaron Donald is active for the official start of his comeback.

Nacua is missing just the seventh game of his four-year career due to injury when the winless Rams host the unbeaten Giants at SoFi Stadium. He was added to the Rams’ injury report on Friday with a hip problem, which is unrelated to the core muscle injury that limited him significantly during training camp and the preseason, according to coach Sean McVay.

Donald participated in team warmups before being declared active for his first NFL game since January 2024. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year retired in March 2024, but returned to the Rams late last month.

Donald didn’t travel to Australia for the Rams’ embarrassing season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Receiver Jordan Whittington is also inactive for the Rams due to a quadriceps injury. The Rams, who frequently use three-tight-end offensive sets, will face the Giants with only four healthy wide receivers: Davante Adams, Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell.

Rams safety Kam Kinchens (hamstring) also is inactive.

The Giants’ inactives included cornerback Deonte Banks (calf), who had four tackles in New York’s season-opening win over Dallas, and linebacker Micah McFadden.

Running back Najee Harris is active for his Giants debut after being a healthy scratch last week. New York signed the four-time 1,000-yard rusher last month after an injury limited him to three games with the Chargers last season.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer