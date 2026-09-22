Giants QB Jaxson Dart exits with knee injury on first series vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart sustained a knee injury during his team’s first series against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Dart was hurt while being pressured on third-and-8. Rams linebacker Byron Young hit Dart from the quarterback’s right side, sending him into linebacker Josaiah Stewart, who undercut Dart’s legs and sent him down hard onto the turf. Dart was eventually able to walk gingerly to the sideline under his own power, and he went straight into the medical tent for further evaluation.

Dart, who was 3-of-5 passing for 20 yards, then walked to the locker room. The Giants said his return was questionable.

Jameis Winston replaced Dart on the ensuing Giants drive following a three-and-out for the Rams.

Winston started two games and appeared in three for the Giants in 2025, throwing for 567 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 11-year veteran was drafted first overall in 2015, and has also played for the Buccaneers, Saints and Browns.

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press