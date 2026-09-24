All-Pro Rams WR Puka Nacua to be limited in practice again this week with hip/groin injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua will be limited in practice again this week for the Los Angeles Rams while he recovers from an injury to his hip and groin.

Nacua missed the Rams’ 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, and he was held out of the Rams’ walkthrough practice Wednesday.

After missing much of training camp and the preseason practice schedule with a core muscle injury, Nacua was able to play in the Rams’ season-opening loss in Australia. But he missed more practice time last week after developing this latest injury, which coach Sean McVay compared to “pre-hernia” pain — while careful to specify that Nacua does not have a hernia.

“These soft-tissue issue things, I wish I had better information,” McVay said. “It would be helpful for me to have a little bit more clarity as well. I want him to feel good. I know he’s chomping at the bit to get out there, but he wouldn’t practice (Wednesday) if we were able to go, and then (Thursday), we’ll see what that looks like.”

McVay said it’s “more likely than not” that Nacua will practice this week, but he doesn’t know whether the 2025 NFL receptions leader will play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. The Rams don’t believe the injury has any potential to be a long-term setback.

“When you’re a skill player and you’re really trying to hit high-speed yards and really open up, and you feel (discomfort), it’s some of the things that can almost be like pre-hernia, is kind of what he’s feeling,” McVay said. “So you err on the side of caution. Usually time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal, and then once you get to a certain point, I think you feel pretty good moving forward. … I just know that he’s frustrated, and we all want him to be out there, but we want him to return to performance, not just be able to just kind of gut through it.”

Nacua has missed only seven games due to injury in his four-year NFL career, but he plays a physical, high-contact style of football as both a ball-carrier and a blocker. He missed five games in the 2024 season with a sprained knee, and he was slightly slowed by injuries to his chest and ankle last season.

The Rams have an abnormal number of early season injury problems for a team that has frequently avoided major long-term personnel losses during McVay’s career.

Ronnie Rivers, a backup running back and key special teams player, went on injured reserve Wednesday with a calf injury. He joins All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who will be out for at least three more games after undergoing knee surgery following his zero-tackle debut with his new team in Melbourne.

Safety Kam Kinchens (hamstring), receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) and tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) also were unavailable for practice Wednesday.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson was limited after injuring his knee against the Giants, although he didn’t miss a snap due to the minor pain. Jackson’s health is particularly important for the Rams because backup David Quessenberry has barely played on offense for his past two seasons.

The Rams signed safety Maximus Pulley off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad to take Rivers’ spot on the 53-man roster.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer