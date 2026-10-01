Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga’s ball-machine grind pays off with pair of picks in win over Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The two interceptions by Talanoa Hufanga that everyone will remember are the ones that sealed Denver’s comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The two potential picks that slipped through his hands earlier in the game will be the ones that continue to drive the Broncos safety.

Hufanga has been working with a ball machine before and after practices — inside the training facility and outside on the turf — to help him maximize his interception chances.

This after going back and reviewing all the plays from a year ago in his first season with Denver. He discovered one thing: “Left a lot out there,” he said.

Hufanga came up big for the Broncos on Sunday in picking off a pair of Matthew Stafford passes during a 30-26 win over the Rams. His handiwork included a 66-yard pick-6 that swung the momentum for the Broncos (2-1) and another at the goal line to seal the game.

Those were his first interceptions in nearly three years.

“To be able to finish it out in a time where I haven’t really caught anything yet as a Bronco, it definitely felt pretty good,” Hufanga said.

That was just part of a game-changing performance by Hufanga, who also had five tackles, three pass breakups and a sack to earn AFC defensive player of the week honors on Wednesday. He became the seventh Broncos safety to receive the award, joining the company of Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, T.J. Ward, John Lynch, Steve Atwater and Steve Foley.

“It was fun watching him have the success that he had during the game,” receiver Courtland Sutton said. “It only speaks testaments to the type of player that he is, the way that he works, the way he comes into the building every day to be the best leader he can be, and pushing everybody to be their best.

“It was fun to watch it pay off.”

There was a moment Sunday where he needed to give himself a quick pep-talk after a pair of potential interceptions went through his grasp.

“You try and not get too down on yourself,” said the 27-yesar-old Hufanga, who went to USC. “It was in there, for sure, ‘Ah, don’t be the guy — make the plays when they come.’ So just sitting back with some patience and letting the game come to me.”

He listened to himself.

“His hardest critic is himself,” cornerback Riley Moss said. “He’s a stud. Absolute stud. No more deserving guy than (him). Selfless. It was fun to see.”

Now, another challenge for Hufanga: Facing his former team.

A fifth-round pick in 2021, Hufanga played 49 games over four seasons with the 49ers (3-0). He still has good friends over there such as quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle.

“It was a lot of ‘thud’ during the practices when I was there, and so now it’s actually live,” Hufanga said of the hitting. “They understand what it is. Everyone is trying to compete, and everyone wants to win. It’s not like there is a time for just catching up — that is usually after the game.”

For his contributions against the Rams, Hufanga received a game ball. Then came the AFC defensive player of the week nod, which he took in stride.

“Obviously, it’s a great honor just to be recognized,” Hufanga said. “But at the end of the day, does it really mean anything going into this week? Not really. Because at the end of the day, you’ve got to go and do it again.”

Notes: Running back J.K. Dobbins (hip), returner/receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (foot) were full participants in practice Wednesday. Broncos coach Sean Payton downplayed Waddle being spotted in a walking boot. “You’d be amazed at how many players after a game you put a boot on them,” Payton said. “He practiced full today, so that would be a good example. We have to find a way to have him not walking through the parking lot and let you guys ask me questions on Wednesday about a boot.” … Linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) didn’t practice.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer