Santa Clara and Milwaukee meet in non-conference matchup

Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Milwaukee face off in non-conference action.

Santa Clara finished 26-9 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Broncos allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.

Milwaukee finished 12-20 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 76.3 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.3% from deep last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press