Broncos seek first AFC West win as Chargers try to avoid an 0-5 start

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Something’s got to give when the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers meet on Sunday. Either the Broncos will earn their first AFC West win or the Chargers will extricate themselves from a crowded NFL basement.

Led by quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos (2-2) have slumped offensively, ranking both 27th in scoring and in total yards per game.

“Certainly this isn’t championship football,” said Denver coach Sean Payton, who decided this week to take back offensive play-calling duties.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh could say the same about his team, which has been plagued by penalties and turnovers.

One of the league’s five winless teams, the Chargers are looking to avoid an 0-5 start for the first time since 2003. Meanwhile, the Broncos are seeking their first win at SoFi Stadium since 2023.

Both teams’ offensive coordinators are on the spot. Davis Webb’s stint calling plays for the Broncos lasted just four games.

Mike McDaniel’s tenure has gotten off to a rocky start, with the Los Angeles offense averaging 16.8 points, which is 29th in the league. The Chargers have used a three-man rotation at running back for the last two games.

“It’s an advantage to the Chargers with defenses having to prepare three different tackling plans for backs with various skill sets,” McDaniel said. “If you don’t disperse the carries, it’s very rare in this day and age that guys are available every week.”

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with a the same foot injury that limited him in practice last week and also in Sunday’s game at Seattle.

McDaniel and Payton meet again

McDaniel was Miami’s coach when the Dolphins routed Payton’s Broncos 70-20 in Week 3 of the 2023 season. It was the most points scored by an NFL team in a game since 1966. The Dolphins racked up 726 yards of offense (350 rushing, 376 passing). McDaniel chose to take a knee rather than kick a late field goal that could have broken the single-game scoring record.

Payton joked that he was a having a good day until it was brought up this week.

“It’s a different offense a little bit,” he said. “That’s one of those games where we turned it over offensively, but you get burned a few times and you don’t touch the stove again.”

Need to know

Denver (2-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-4).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Broncos by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Broncos 2-2; Chargers 0-4.

Last week: 49ers beat Broncos 24-14; Seahawks beat Chargers 30-23.

Last meeting: Broncos beat Chargers 19-3 on Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver.

Series record: Broncos lead 73-58-1.

Matchup to watch

Broncos defense vs. Chargers offense. The Broncos are likely to be without CB Patrick Surtain II (ankle). LA is dealing with major injuries up front and had four rookie linemen, along with veteran Cole Strange, protecting QB Justin Herbert to finish out last week’s loss at Seattle. Pro Bowl tackles Joe Alt (neck) and Rashawn Slater (ankle) are doubtful to play. Trevor Penning is in concussion protocol and Kayode Awosika is still not practicing. Reinforcements could come in the form of Branson Taylor and Scott Matlock, both of whom started the season on injured reserve and returned to practice this week.

Stats and stuff

— The teams are 5-5 in their last 10 meetings, with Denver losing three of the last four.

— Nix has thrown for just 204.8 yards per game and rushed for a total of 25 yards.

— Chargers OLB Khalil Mack has a sack in three consecutive games.

— Herbert has at least one interception in every game, including two last week against Seattle. He was sacked four times last week, too.

— Nix played at Oregon for two seasons after transferring from Auburn. Herbert played in Eugene for four seasons, highlighted by a 2020 Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin in his final college game.

— The Chargers had 16 penalties for 130 yards last week against Seattle.

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AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton in Denver contributed to this report.

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https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer