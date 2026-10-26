Jets take on the Panthers on losing streak

Florida Panthers (6-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-4-3, in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets enter a matchup against the Florida Panthers as losers of five games in a row.
Winnipeg is 2-2-1 at home and 4-4-3 overall. The Jets have a 3-2-3 record in games decided by one goal.
Florida has a 3-3-2 record on the road and a 6-4-2 record overall. The Panthers lead league play with 70 total penalties (averaging 5.8 per game).
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Jets: Garrett Brown: out (lower-body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed), Josh Morrissey: out (upper body).
Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jacob Markstrom: out (upper body), Brad Marchand: out (leg), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press