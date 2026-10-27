Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Colts trade All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to Seahawks, AP source says

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Colts Seahwaks Trade Football

Colts Seahwaks Trade Football

Photo Icon View Photos

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person requested anonymity because the deal had not been announced by either team and said the Colts would receive a third-round draft pick and a fifth-round pick in return for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Nelson can become a free agent in March, but had not said much about what his future plans were because he was focused on finishing this season strong.

It’s the second major move in two weeks for Indy (2-5), which has lost three straight and 12 of its past 14 overall. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard last week following a loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans at home. Assistant general manager Ed Dodds has replaced Ballard for now.

Nelson was the No. 6 overall pick in 2018 and joined linebacker Darius Leonard on the All-Pro team, making the duo the first rookie teammates to earn All-Pro honors since former Chicago Bears teammates Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus in 1965. Nelson was an All-Pro from 2018 to 2020.

The Colts visit Jacksonville (4-2) on Sunday while the Seahawks (4-3) host Chicago (5-2) on Monday night.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.