As NFL trade deadline nears, several teams are clear sellers and others have 2 weeks to decide

Jeffery Simmons, Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner have already been traded. More players will be on the move soon.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, several teams still have to determine whether they will be buyers or sellers. The Titans and Colts already made their intentions clear. And, they may not be done yet.

Tennessee got first-round picks in 2027 and in 2028 along with a 2027 fourth from Chicago for All-Pro defensive tackle Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Running back Tony Pollard, safety Amani Hooker and edge rusher Jermain Johnson could be next to go.

Indianapolis acquired a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick from San Francisco for eight-time Pro Bowl guard Nelson. The Colts sent Buckner to San Francisco for a 2027 fourth. Jonathan Taylor could land them a haul. Wide receiver Josh Downs will bring interest.

Here’s a look at where some teams stand and players who might be available:

Los Angeles Chargers

The underachieving Chargers (0-6) are the NFL’s only winless team. They need to be sellers, looking to add draft picks. Veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack is still productive, though only a situational player at this point of his career. Veteran cornerback Donte Jackson has value. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is young enough to be part of a rebuild if the Chargers keep him. Trading franchise quarterback Justin Herbert would be a massive and highly unlikely blockbuster. He has a full no-trade clause and would generate dead cap hits of $31.6 million this year and $50.4 million in 2027. That won’t stop folks from speculating.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins (1-5) are heading nowhere and need to add young talent. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, right tackle Austin Jackson and edge Josh Uche can help them add some picks. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks is coming off an All-Pro season and could be a core player for the future if he stays.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals (2-5) have edge rusher Josh Sweat and safety Budda Baker to place on the open market. Both players are talented and would get a nice haul. Arizona already traded wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans. There’s a possibility QB Jacoby Brissett could be available, opening a path for rookie Carson Beck to play. Backup QB Gardner Minshew is expendable.

New York Jets

After making blockbuster trades last year, sending Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis and Quennen Williams to Dallas, the Jets (2-5) have three first-round picks in 2027. They seem to be in constant rebuild mode so more picks are always beneficial. Wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall would land the best return. Teams will be interested in pass rusher Will McDonald, a former first-round pick. Could the Jets pry Herbert from the Chargers for a package that includes those first-round picks? Doubtful.

Washington Commanders

After going to the NFC championship game following the 2024 season, the Commanders (1-4-1) have gone backward. They could deal defensive tackle Daron Payne, wideout Stefon Diggs, edge rushers K’Lavon Chaisson and Dorance Armstrong Jr. Washington could be one of those teams that sells and buys, looking to add young talent with upside. A receiver like Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. fits that caetgory.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite a 2-5 record, the Buccaneers are still in the race in a wide-open and weak NFC South where every team has a losing record. A win over Atlanta (3-4) on Sunday puts Tampa Bay just a half-game behind Carolina (3-4) for first place. A loss won’t knock them out but the Bucs face Chicago on the road next week. If they fall to 2-7, general manager Jason Licht could stock up on draft picks. Veteran receiver Chris Godwin Jr., edge rusher Yaya Diaby, defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, running back Kenneth Gainwell and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are among the players who could be available. Defensive tackle Vita Vea has value but carries a 2027 dead cap hit of $19.7 million if he’s traded.

Philadelphia Eagles

They’re in a similar position to the Buccaneers. The Eagles (2-5) are in a winnable division despite five straight losses. They’ve been decimated by injuries and won’t have quarterback Jalen Hurts the rest of the season. If they find a way to beat the Commanders and Giants (4-2-1) in the next two games, Philadelphia would be right back in the race for the NFC East. Otherwise, GM Howie Roseman could start unloading talent. He already sent Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore a few weeks ago. Roseman has more of a sell/buy philosphy so he’ll be looking to add also.

When he’s healthy, Saquon Barkley is still productive and could be the missing piece for several contending teams like the Seahawks, Vikings, Packers and Bengals. He’s under contract through the 2028 season with just $2.5 million guaranteed next year so that’s an attractive for potential suitors. Linebacker Zach Baun, cornerback Riq Woolen, guard Landon Dickerson and tight end Dallas Goedert also could be moved for the right price.

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By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer