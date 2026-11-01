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No. 21 USC hosts Milwaukee to begin season

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By AP News

Milwaukee Panthers at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC starts the season at home against Milwaukee.

USC finished 18-14 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Trojans averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 18.8 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee went 8-13 in Horizon League play and 3-14 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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