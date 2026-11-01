Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out after hurting thumb on right throwing hand

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out after hurting the thumb on his right throwing hand on Baltimore’s first offensive snap against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jackson was hurt in his first start after missing three games with an ankle injury, and while dropping back and bouncing a pass attempt to Zay Flowers. Jackson was unable to finish his follow-through as his right hand struck pass rusher Greg Rousseau’s arm.

Jackson immediately began heading off the field and appeared to point to his thumb before taking a knee before reaching the sideline. He was immediately escorted up the tunnel with backup Tyler Huntley taking over.

After initially listing Jackson as questionable, the Ravens listed him as out before the first quarter ended.

Baltimore (4-3) went 1-2 in Jackson’s absence in a stretch in which the Ravens offensive production drastically dropped off under Huntley. Baltimore scored 63 fewer points and averaged 3 fewer yards per play in the past three games as opposed to the first three under Jackson.

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