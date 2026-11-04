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Santa Clara and Milwaukee square off in non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Milwaukee in non-conference action.

Santa Clara went 26-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Broncos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Panthers averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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