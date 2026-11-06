Several coaches on the hot seat need major turnarounds in the second half to keep their jobs

NFL owners have been more patient this season.

At least one coach was fired by Week 9 in each year since 2022 but there haven’t been any dismissals so far. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard, though.

Several coaches could be in trouble if they don’t turn things around quickly.

A total of 24 teams have made coaching chances since 2023.

Here are some of the coaches on the hot seat:

Aaron Glenn

Glenn is 5-20 with the New York Jets. Unless the Jets go 7-2 or 8-1 the rest of the way, it’s unlikely he’ll be back. The Jets own three first-round picks in 2027 and could accumulate more draft capital before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Jim Harbaugh

The underachieving Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7 after going 11-6 in each of Harbaugh’s first two seasons. The decision to hire Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator has been a disaster and Justin Herbert has regressed. If Harbaugh stays, he’ll have a new offensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn

Led the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game in his first season just two years ago but they were 5-12 last season and are 2-4-1. Jayden Daniels missed several games last year and has dealt with injuries this season. In a weak NFC East, the Commanders are only two games behind the Giants.

Todd Bowles

His seat was scorching hot when the Buccaneers started 0-4, but Tampa Bay has won two in a row and three of four to get back in the race in a wide-open NFC South. Bowles won the division in each of his first three seasons but the Bucs collapsed last season after a 6-2 start and finished 8-9. A one-and-done playoff appearance might not be enough for Bowles to stick around.

Shane Steichen

Steichen’s situation in Indianapolis is interesting because the GM was fired and the Colts (2-6) shifted into rebuild mode. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner already were traded. Jonathan Taylor could be next to go. It’s unfair to evaluate Steichen in a season where the team is focusing on stockpiling draft picks for the future. But he didn’t do any better than 9-8 in his first three seasons and didn’t make the playoffs.

Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys (3-5) were supposed to be contenders this season and they can’t even blame injuries for their inconsistencies. Their defensive struggles weren’t solved with a new coordinator. Jerry Jones doesn’t like to fire coaches he still has to keep paying but Dallas needs a strong finish.

Nick Sirianni

A coach with Sirianni’s resume shouldn’t have to worry about job security but the Eagles have lost six in a row and Philadelphia doesn’t tolerate losing well. Sirianni has won three division titles, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl while making five playoff appearances in five seasons. He entered this season with one of the top five winning percentages in NFL history. And, he has excuses. Jalen Hurts is out for the season. Lane Johnson retired. Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith missed several games. The team is turning to QB Joe Milton III, who was on Dallas’ practice squad, to lead a depleted offense. But that might not save Sirianni. Doug Pederson was fired three years after he won a Super Bowl. The Eagles have high standards and impatient management.

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By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer