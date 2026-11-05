Stumbling Texans and winless Chargers meet in a matchup of NFL disappointments

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers began the season with legitimate playoff and Super Bowl expectations. After stumbling through the first half, they’re in salvage mode as two of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.

The Texans made the playoffs three years in a row — a franchise best — and won the AFC South two of those years before opening this season 0-4. The Chargers won 11 games and reached the playoffs in each of coach Jim Harbaugh’s first two seasons, but are the league’s only remaining winless team.

The underperformers meet Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Texans (2-5) are happily on the road coming off their bye week, having gone 0-4 at home. The Chargers (0-7) have dropped 10 straight overall dating to last season.

“We’ve been in a lot of close games,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “How do you find yourself on the winning side of those games? Being great in situational football and finishing the proper way. If we do those things, that’s when you earn the right to win games.”

No team starting 0-7 or worse has ever made the NFL playoffs. At this point, the Bolts would settle for a touchdown. They’ve gone nine quarters and 27 drives without one. Their last came in the third quarter of a 23-17 loss to Denver on Oct. 11.

“Want to win, want to get the ball in the end zone,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Focused on getting it turned, forging ahead and really striving in every way to play winning football.”

The Chargers failed to show signs of life coming out of their Week 7 bye, losing to the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 last weekend. Justin Herbert passed for a season-best 257 yards, but also had two more interceptions, giving him a league-high 10 for the season. He has thrown at least one in every game so far.

Conversely, Houston QB C.J. Stroud is among the league’s top passers, with 11 TDs and just one interception. The Texans’ self-inflicted wounds include a non-existent ground game and foolish penalties.

“Focus on the little things, fix those, and I think we’ll be fine,” said Stroud, who spent last weekend in Los Angeles watching his alma mater Ohio State get upset by USC.

The Texans have lost wide receiver Jaylin Noel (turf toe) for the season after he got hurt in a 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants. He generated explosiveness on offense and production as a kick and punt returner.

“We’re going to feel it,” Stroud said. “It sucks that he’s starting to really find himself and then to go down like that.”

Harbaugh is 0-7 as a coach for the first time, but he endured an identical stretch of losing as quarterback for the Chargers in 2000 when they began 0-7 in San Diego. That team finished 1-15.

“Stay motivated, stay dedicated, all of us doing our job to the best of our ability,” Harbaugh said. “The things that aren’t coming easy, that’s what you push through until it does, until you make it happen on a consistent basis.”

Need to know

Houston (2-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-7)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Texans by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Texans 2-5; Chargers 0-5-1.

Last week: Texans had bye week; Chargers lost to the Rams 24-9.

Last meeting: Texans beat Chargers 20-16 on Dec. 27, 2025, in Inglewood, California.

Series record: Chargers lead Texans 6-4.

Matchup to watch

Houston DE Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans’ pass rush vs. the Chargers’ mostly rookie offensive line. Anderson is tied for the league lead in sacks with 7 1/2 and will be looking to exploit the Bolts’ inexperienced line protecting Herbert. The QB has been sacked 23 times, tied for the second-most in the league.

Stats and stuff

— The Chargers continue to be without starting S Derwin James Jr. (hamstring), who’s on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to play again until Nov. 29. He has been limited to three games.

— Houston has forced five turnovers in the last two games against the Chargers, including the postseason.

— The Texans are tied for the fifth-most sacks (21) and have the fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (37.4%) in the AFC.

— The Chargers are 0-4 at SoFi Stadium this season, with their last home win in December 2025.

— Houston’s three turnovers are the tied for the fewest in the league.

— Stroud joins Detroit’s Jared Goff as the only quarterbacks to throw for over 1,500 yards and one or fewer interceptions this season.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer