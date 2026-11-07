Receiver Mike Evans will miss his 2nd straight game for the 49ers with Achilles tendinitis

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Mike Evans will miss his second straight game with Achilles tendinitis.

Evans didn’t practice all week and was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that receivers Deebo Samuel and Christian Kirk will also be out, with Kirk having hurt his meniscus this week in practice.

The 49ers did get some good news on the injury front. Defensive end Nick Bosa is set to return after missing the past five games with a calf injury, and receiver Demarcus Robinson is expected to be activated from injured reserve after missing five games with an ankle injury.

Bosa, a five-time Pro Bowler, played two games this season in his return from a torn right ACL that sidelined him in Week 3 last season. He believes he hurt his left calf overcompensating from the knee injury but now is healthy again. He practiced all week with no injury designation and should provide a big boost to the Niners’ defensive line.

“He’s cleared to go,” Shanahan said. “He had a really good week. I’m excited to have him back.”

Robinson was listed as questionable but is expected to be activated Saturday for the game. Safety Marques Sigle (ankle), defensive back Upton Stout (shoulder), defensive back Siran Neal (knee, foot) and CB Nate Hobbs (adductor) were also questionable.

Evans has been slowed by the injury for a few weeks. He didn’t practice leading up to a Week 6 game against Washington and then left that game late in the first half when he aggravated his Achilles tendon.

He then missed the following game against Atlanta and was unable to get back on the practice field this week after San Francisco had a bye in Week 8.

The 33-year-old Evans has been a key part of the 49ers’ offense in his first season in San Francisco. He has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns. The offense has struggled a bit in his absence, scoring 23 points in the six quarters since he left the game against Washington.

Kirk will be sidelined again after making his debut for San Francisco before the bye. He injured his calf during the first practice of training camp in July and didn’t make it back on the field until two weeks ago in Atlanta. He played 20 snaps and wasn’t targeted in the loss to the Falcons and now is sidelined with the knee issue.

Samuel will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer