Returns of Buckner and Bosa help spark dominant defensive performance for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The two big additions the San Francisco 49ers made to their starting defense since coming back from the bye helped them deliver the type of defensive performance they will need to make a playoff run.

With star defensive end Nick Bosa back after missing five games because of a calf injury and DeForest Buckner playing his first game since being traded back to the 49ers during the bye week, San Francisco dominated defensively in a 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

“Those are two super disruptive players for our D-line and the offense has to have a plan for them at all times,” linebacker Fred Warner said about Bosa and Buckner. “It frees up a lot of things for the rest of the defense.”

While Bosa and Buckner didn’t make many splash plays, their presence helped the defense deliver a lot.

The Niners (7-1) generated five takeaways in a game for the first time in nearly 12 years. All five came in the second half, starting with a pick-6 by rookie Jaden Dugger on the first snap of the third quarter.

San Francisco ended the game with takeaways on the final four drives, with Warner forcing a fumble and recovering one, while Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha had interceptions.

The 49ers also held Las Vegas to 24 yards rushing for the lowest total they allowed in a game since holding Atlanta to 17 yards on Nov. 8, 2015.

That’s the formula they will need to replicate on defense down the stretch.

“We have the guys to do it,” Bosa said. “We’re going to keep getting better. … It’s great to have (Buckner) back and we have the guys to do it.”

Buckner played his first game for the Niners since the Super Bowl following the 2019 season. He was traded the following offseason to Indianapolis and returned Oct. 27 when he was acquired from the Colts for a fourth-round draft pick.

Buckner had two quarterback hits and got one of the loudest cheers during pregame introductions.

“I definitely had some butterflies today,” he said. “Obviously, my first game being back, I was definitely nervous. I just had to tell myself, ‘Just go out there and play football.’”

What’s working

Generating takeaways. After back-to-back games with no takeaways, the 49ers had five in a game for the first time since Nov. 16, 2014, against the Giants.

What needs help

Guarding tight ends. The 49ers allowed 10 catches for 148 yards to Las Vegas tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. That was the second-most yards they allowed to opposing tight ends in the last 19 seasons behind the 172 against Arizona on Dec. 17, 2023.

Stock up

WR Jordan Watkins. With Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined, Watkins came through with four catches for 86 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. Watkins has seven catches for 142 yards in his past two games. The 2025 fourth-round pick had only five catches for 82 yards in his career before that.

“J-Wat’s done a good job with the opportunity that he’s been given,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “If he’s got a one-on-one matchup, I’m not going to shy it down.”

Stock down

Kick coverage unit. The Niners allowed a 54-yard kick return by Dylan Laube that set up a field goal. San Francisco has allowed the fourth-highest return average this season (27.8 yards per return) and the sixth-worst average starting field position after kickoffs (32).

Injuries

DT Gracen Halton will miss the rest of the season after breaking his ankle. … Green (back) and CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot) left the game with injuries that aren’t considered serious.

Key number

18 — Christian McCaffrey extended his record with his 18th career game with at least one touchdown run and catch. Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is second with 15.

Next steps

The 49ers visit Dallas on Sunday in search of the team’s second 8-1 start to a season in the last 15 years. They also did it in 2019 on the way to the Super Bowl.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer