Jaguars take a Super Bowl swing by trading for Eagles DT Jordan Davis and Falcons S Jessie Bates

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a Super Bowl push.

The Jaguars acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, their last and most significant of three moves a day before the NFL trade deadline.

Jacksonville gave up a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 second-rounder for Davis.

“We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago,” the Eagles said in a statement. “He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a world championship in 2024.

“His growth and development as both a player and a leader are a testament to his hard work and character. We wish Jordan nothing but continued success.”

The Jaguars (6-2), who have won five of six games, believe they have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a chance at the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

They also traded for Atlanta safety Jessie Bates III and for New Orleans defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Jacksonville gave up a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder for Bates, and a 2028 sixth-rounder that could be elevated to a 2027 sixth-rounder.

So that’s six future picks to help the team win now. The Jaguars also have one of AFC’s easiest remaining schedules, which begins Sunday at Tennessee (1-7).

Davis has only 1 1/2 sacks with one interception in nine games this season. He had his best year last season when he posted career highs with 4 1/2 sacks and 72 tackles. He is expected to fill a void in the middle of Jacksonville’s defensive line; the Jaguars placed nose tackle DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve last week with a leg injury.

A first-round pick in 2022, Davis has been an integral part of Philadelphia’s defense and helped the Eagles dominate the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 to cap the 2024 season. He was rewarded with a three-year, $78 million contract extension in March.

The Eagles gave Jalen Carter $106 million guaranteed and Davis’ deal included $65 million guaranteed. So far, the team hasn’t gotten its money’s worth and looks to be in the start of a rebuilding project.

General manager Howie Roseman was expected to be busy making deals with Philadelphia on a seven-game losing streak. It’s the Eagles’ longest losing streak since 2012.

Bates had a career-high 14 tackles in the Falcons’ 34-17 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday in Madrid. The Falcons have lost four of their last five games under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, leaving them on a path to their ninth consecutive losing season.

Stefanski said the decision to trade Bates, whose four-year contract expires after the season, was difficult as the team weighed short-term and long-term implications.

Bates has 60 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception and a 36-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery as a bright spot for the Falcons.

In nine seasons, including five with Cincinnati, Bates has 28 interceptions and 14 forced fumbles.

Bates is expected to be an upgrade for Jacksonville in the secondary. The Jaguars lost starter Eric Murray to a season-ending elbow injury.

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By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer