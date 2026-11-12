New 49ers receiver Keenan Allen gets a ‘boost’ with his move to a first-place team

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen’s week started off on a two-win team in Indianapolis that was near the bottom of the AFC standings and going nowhere.

It will end when he takes the field for the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after a trade that gave the veteran receiver a mental lift.

“I get a little boost in the way I feel, coming into the building,” Allen said Wednesday before his first practice with the 49ers. “Just being a part of the guys, it’s a hell of a locker room. Obviously, these guys have accomplished so much in the past years and I’m just going to be able to be a part of them.”

San Francisco acquired the six-time Pro Bowler before the trade deadline on Tuesday, sending Indianapolis a sixth-round pick in 2027.

Allen was in the Colts’ facility talking with coach Shane Steichen when he was called into a meeting with interim general manager Ed Dodds to get the news of the trade.

He rushed home, packed some bags and headed straight to the airport. He landed at about 11:30 p.m., got to his hotel after midnight, took a physical at 5:45 a.m. and then started the “head-spinning” process of learning a new system so he could practice with his new team.

“I’m running on pure energy right now. I’m 7-1,” he said referring to the 49ers’ record that’s the best in the NFC.

The 34-year-old Allen had 40 catches for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games in his first season with the Colts.

Allen caught four passes for 26 yards Sunday against Dallas and passed Hall of Famer Tim Brown for No. 8 on the league’s career receptions list. He will play the Cowboys again this week with a whole new set of teammates, starting with quarterback Brock Purdy.

“Beast. Beast, man,” Allen said about his new quarterback. “A competitor, a winner. He’s a guy that comes out and leads his team to victory, and handles everything well. Seeing him out at the walk-through, controlling the offense, he’s real verbal.”

The 49ers needed help at receiver with Mike Evans dealing with Achilles tendinitis that has sidelined him for the past two games. It’s uncertain how soon he will be back.

Ricky Pearsall is already out for the season, rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is on injured reserve with an ankle injury that will sideline him until at least December, and Christian Kirk went on IR last week with a knee injury.

Deebo Samuel was back at practice Wednesday and is on target to return after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was happy to be able to add a player as accomplished as Allen.

“Just trying to get the best receiver that you can,” he said. “When you look at it, it always starts with separating, catching the football. He’s always been as good as anyone at separating, as good of hands as anyone. Then how good he plays without the ball. He’s a guy who blocks, who never takes a down off, is extremely competitive and a very smart, aware football player.”

Allen is facing potential legal trouble. He was arrested Aug. 30 and is facing preliminary misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — endangering a person.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, he was found to have a blood-alcohol level of nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%. Attorneys are scheduled to meet again on Dec. 7 as they continue their legal negotiations. No trial date has been set.

Allen could face a suspension from the NFL, although the league typically waits until there has been a legal resolution, so that might not happen this season.

“We’re just waiting,” Shanahan said. “We know the league handles that. It could go either way, so waiting for them to say.”

Injury updates

Cornerbacks Renardo Green (back) and Deommodore Lenoir (foot) also missed practice. … DB Siran Neal (knee/foot) and DB Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) were limited. … DT C.J. West had his 21-day practice window opened from injured reserve and was limited. … CB Jack Jones was signed back to the practice squad after being cut late last month.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer