Reunion for Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter comes with both the Chargers and Ravens spiraling

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter won a national championship together at the college level, then led the Los Angeles Chargers to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Now they’re opponents, each in charge of his own team. And 2026 hasn’t been easy for either.

“I know he’s really motivated to get his team prepared. We’re really motivated to get our team prepared,” Harbaugh said. “It’ll be opposing wills meeting Monday night.”

When Minter’s Baltimore Ravens host Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, it will be a reunion for the two coaches. Minter was Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator on Michigan’s title-winning staff in 2023, then followed him to the Chargers. Los Angeles won 11 games in each of the past two seasons, but then Minter left to take over the Ravens and now the Chargers are 0-8.

The Ravens (4-5) haven’t been much better of late. They’ve lost four straight and are set to start their fourth quarterback in the past four weeks.

The last time these teams faced each other, in 2024, it was a matchup between Jim Harbaugh and his brother John. Now John is coaching the New York Giants, but Chargers-Ravens still includes plenty of familiarity — and two coaches who can relate to each other during a tough season.

“I love Jim Harbaugh, and a lot of people in that building,” Minter said. “They’re going to work. They’re going to keep their head down. They’re going to search for improvement. They’re going to try to find things each week that they can get better at and try to get better at them. I think he’s a leader through adversity.”

Baltimore has already had to put quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) on injured reserve. Rookie Joe Fagnano started last week in a Thursday night loss to Jacksonville, but the Ravens traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett in the hopes of righting the ship with another primetime game coming up.

The Ravens will also have their third kicker in three weeks. Tyler Loop (groin) went on IR and was replaced by Jake Moody against the Jaguars. Then Atlanta signed Moody off Baltimore’s practice squad, and the Ravens brought in Riley Patterson and Harrison Mevis as kicking options.

“It means a lot. This is a great organization. The Ravens are very historic,” Patterson said. “A lot of great players have come and played through here, a lot of great kickers. So, I’m excited for the opportunity.”

There have been few positives for the Chargers, but at least they still have their No. 1 quarterback. Justin Herbert took eight sacks in a loss to Houston last weekend, and he was taken out late in the game with what appeared to be an issue with his non-throwing hand, but imaging came back negative and he’s expected to play against Baltimore.

“He should be good to go,” Harbaugh said.

Need to know

Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) at Baltimore (4-5).

When/where to watch: Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN.

Latest odds: Ravens by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Chargers 0-7-1; Ravens 2-7.

Last week: Chargers lost to the Texans 44-22; Ravens lost to the Jaguars 33-10.

Last meeting: Ravens beat the Chargers 30-23 on Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, California.

Series record: Ravens lead 10-6.

Matchup to watch

Baltimore’s pass rush against the Chargers’ offensive line. The Ravens have struggled to get consistent pressure — even after adding Trey Hendrickson in the offseason. But Herbert has already been sacked 31 times, and Baltimore will be ready to try to add to that total.

Stats and stuff

— The Chargers have turned the ball over 19 times. They have multiple turnovers in five straight games.

— Los Angeles went 37 consecutive offensive drives without a touchdown before finally scoring one in the fourth quarter against Houston.

— The Ravens have been outscored 84-10 in the second half over the past four games.

— Baltimore has lost six of its last seven at home, with three of the defeats coming at night.

— Calais Campbell of the Ravens needs two tackles for loss to become the first NFL player to reach 200 since the stat was first officially tracked in 2008.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer