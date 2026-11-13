Jayden Daniels and Commanders rally to stun the Giants 24-21 and keep their hopes alive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Even after Jayden Daniels threw two interceptions and it looked like the Washington Commanders were hurtling toward a painful loss at the New York Giants, teammates remembered what it was like when the franchise quarterback burst onto the scene in 2024 and led some memorable comebacks in a magical rookie year.

“We felt it,” tight end Ben Sinnott said. “Being able to get another opportunity with the ball in our hands to go win it, it definitely took me back to that season.”

Daniels delivered, making up for his first two interceptions this year by connecting with Stefon Diggs on a go-ahead, 32-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left to complete a 24-21 victory Thursday night in what was essentially a must-win game.

“You could mess up the whole game but still have a chance to win,” said Daniels, who was 23 of 33 for 249 yards and also had TD throws to Sinnott and Antonio Williams while running 10 times for 28 yards.

Coming back keeps hope alive for the Commanders (3-5-1), who moved two games back of the NFC East-leading Giants (5-3-1) and now own the tiebreaker after the teams tied last month.

“It just gives you confidence we can go out there and compete and we can close out a game versus the top dog,” Daniels said. “Last time we played them it didn’t go the way that we wanted to or planned to, so we went out there and we improved from the last time. We responded when we had those moments.”

Daniels getting picked off by Jevon Holland on his 208th pass attempt and Ar’Darius Washington on his 211th looked like it would haunt Washington, which allowed J.J. McCarthy and Isaiah Likely to hook up for a 66-yard, go-ahead TD midway through the fourth quarter and saw Cam Skattebo run into the end zone twice.

But the Giants were unable to move the ball effectively enough on the ground to run the clock. One QB sneak by Winston was originally called a first down, but coach Dan Quinn challenged it and it got reversed.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise was adamant about Winston not getting it, simply, “Because I stopped him.”

Winston tried to get the Commanders to jump offside with a hard count of “Who Let the Dogs Out” — with a series of barks — but that did not work and New York kept giving Daniels the ball back by punting the ball multiple times.

“It’s a missed opportunity, certainly, but it doesn’t change things for us,” coach John Harbaugh said. “There is still a lot of football to play. We played well — just not well enough. We worked hard for this, but you can’t let it bring you down. This was one that got away.”

Aided by a pass interference call, Washington marched down the field and got in striking range. Diggs broke open and was able to walk and fall backwards into the end zone to celebrate his 80th career TD reception. He’s the 30th player in league history to reach that mark.

McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 yards in his first home start for New York since a trade from Minnesota in late September but was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final minute, sending fans to the exits.

“It’s easy to second-guess the final two passes,” McCarthy said. “The pressure was coming. It’s one-on-one outside. I wanted to give my playmaker a chance. This football team is going to get better from this. I know it.”

Rookie kickers go in opposite directions

Washington’s Drew Stevens made a 46-yard field goal, while New York’s Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard attempt wide left. Zvada is 8 of 14 since making nine in a row to start his NFL career.

“You can’t start firing guys left and right,” Harbaugh said. “I believe in him. He’s going to make kicks for us.”

Injuries

Commanders: Tight end Chig Onkonkwo left in the second quarter with a back injury and returned after halftime.

Giants: Safety Jason Pinnock left with a back injury early in the third quarter.

Up next

Commanders: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Nov. 23.

Giants: Host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer