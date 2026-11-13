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Hall leads New Mexico against Santa Clara after 39-point game

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By AP News

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico visit Santa Clara after Jake Hall scored 39 points in New Mexico’s 94-69 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

Santa Clara finished 26-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Broncos shot 46.6% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

New Mexico went 26-11 overall with a 7-5 record on the road last season. The Lobos gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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