Rams win their 4th straight game, overcoming a slow start to crush the Cardinals 34-6

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Beaux Limmer was snapping the ball, Xavier Smith and Davis Allen were catching it and Kamren Kinchens came up with a key interception.

These were not the star-studded Los Angeles Rams that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

But the Rams continued to show their depth and resourcefulness Sunday in a 34-6 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals, picking up their fourth straight win heading into a much-needed bye week.

“Luckily, we’ve got a lot of good football players at different positions,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Really proud of those guys, just their composure, their effort, and their ability to not get a lot of reps in practice and still go in there and execute in the game. It’s awesome.”

Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns behind third-string center Limmer for most of the game, Blake Corum gained 100 yards on the ground and the Rams overcame a slow start by scoring 31 straight points to close the game.

Los Angeles coasted to the lopsided win despite missing key pieces of its offense, particularly at receiver with Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out with injuries.

The Cardinals have lost 11 straight home games in a streak that’s lasted 427 days. The dismal streak is approaching the league record of 14 set by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988-89 and the St. Louis Rams from 2008-2010.

The Rams (6-4) trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter, but flipped the momentum with two touchdowns in the final 1:06 of the first half to take a 17-6 lead into the break.

Stafford found tight end Tyler Higbee in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown that made it 10-6 with 1:06 left.

On the ensuing Cardinals’ drive, Devin Duvernay couldn’t handle a pass from Beck and the ball popped into the air, where it was intercepted by Kinchens and returned to the Arizona 32.

Three plays later, Stafford hit Smith for a short pass that turned into a 22-yard touchdown after Smith broke a few tackles on the way to the end zone. It was Smith’s first NFL touchdown.

The Rams pulled away in the third quarter, scoring on Corum’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 24-6. Beck threw another interception on the ensuing drive and Los Angeles took advantage when Stafford hit Allen for an easy 19-yard touchdown and a 31-6 lead.

“I’ve been proud of the resilience, the mental toughness that’s been developed the past month,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Like anything else, in those tough moments, it sucks, it doesn’t feel good, but it does force the most growth if you have the right people who can respond and go back to work.”

Beck’s debut starts with promise, ends poorly

It was a mixed debut for Cardinals’ rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who made some nice throws early and completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards, but also threw two interceptions and faded toward the end of the game.

“He did everything we asked him to do,” Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said. “There were opportunities for us as an offense to make plays and help him.”

The 24-year-old Beck ascended to the starting role after being the team’s third-string emergency quarterback just two weeks ago. Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6 and then Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury in last week’s loss to Seattle.

Beck was a third-round pick out of Miami.

The Cardinals (3-7) managed just 123 total yards, having mild success early in the game before things fell apart in the second half. The Rams had five sacks, including 1 1/2 sacks for veteran Aaron Donald, which were the eight-time All-Pro’s first since he returned to the NFL after two years of retirement.

Rivers’ grand finale

L.A.’s third-string Ronnie Rivers had a crazy stat line in the fourth quarter, running the ball 81 yards on 15 consecutive plays to help run out the clock.

Injuries

Rams: Centers Coleman Shelton (hamstring) and Dylan McMahon (knee) both left the game in the first half and didn’t return. Limmer moved to center with both of them out.

Cardinals: DL Jordan Burch (knee) left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return.

Up next

Rams: Enter their bye week with the next game at home on Nov. 25 against Green Bay.

Cardinals: At Kansas City next Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer