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BALTIMORE (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers activated tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman from injured reserve before Monday night’s game at Baltimore.

Njoku has played in only two games this season and was on IR with a knee injury. Perryman had a pectoral injury.

Inactive for the Chargers on Monday were: wide receiver Ladd McConkey, safety Kendall Williamson, cornerback Isas Waxter, linebacker Bud Dupree, wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe.

Inactive for the Ravens were: wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive back Chandler Rivers, guard Emery Jones, defensive end Aeneas Peebles and quarterback Kedon Slovis.

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