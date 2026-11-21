EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — It wasn’t the run blocking combination the Los Angeles Chargers thought they would be using, but the result was finally what they expected.

The Chargers rushed for a season-high 160 yards in their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday while playing three rookies on the offensive line in center Jake Slaughter, left guard Logan Taylor and right tackle Travis Burke.

“I think it starts up front,” quarterback Justin Herbert said. “Those guys, I thought we ran the ball incredibly well. The entire unit was together. … We might not have always had the perfect look, but they played incredibly fast, incredibly hard.”

Slaughter was always tagged for a spot in the lineup after being drafted in the second round from Florida. It was supposed to be at left guard, but he shifted to center after Tyler Biadasz sustained a season-ending knee injury in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers in August.

Herbert had already been impressed with Slaughter’s presence and readiness from their earliest interactions, and that esteem has only grown as the 23-year-old has gained more experience on and off the field.

“(Offensive coordinator) Mike (McDaniel) and I, we used to joke that in the first couple weeks, Jake was no longer a rookie,” Herbert said. “He was a veteran as soon as he showed up and the way he took a hold of the offense, and especially that offensive line group. They’re communicating so well, and he doesn’t seem like a rookie to me at all.”

Slaughter credited third-year tackle Joe Alt and other more senior players for helping him get up to speed so quickly. Slaughter said he cherry-picked the best preparation tools and techniques from those veterans to acclimate, latching onto Alt in particular.

“There was a little while there, I told Joe, ‘I’m going to grab your coattail and, you know, don’t lose me here, you know what I mean?’” Slaughter said.

The mentorship worked, allowing Slaughter to settle in more smoothly. Without the typical rookie jitters and uncertainty, the Chargers have seen constant growth as he has played all but three of their 588 offensive snaps this season.

“He’s a guy that seems like he’s been around the league for seven plus years,” Herbert said. “And to have a guy like that who is technically a rookie, we’re very lucky and very fortunate to have him.”

Burke and Taylor have each started the past five games, and they are also trending upwards.

Burke was a fourth-round selection from Memphis. He took over at right tackle when Alt had to move to left tackle after Rashawn Slater sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 4 that required surgery.

Left guard had been a muck of inconsistent play and injuries until the emergence of Taylor, taken in the sixth round out of Boston College. Coach Jim Harbaugh said this week Taylor had won the starting job at the position.

“As soon as they were asked to step in, they filled those roles,” Herbert said. “Glad to have those guys around.”

With some continuity on the line, second-year running back Omarion Hampton was given the opportunity to handle the bulk of the carries. He finished with 105 yards rushing on 22 attempts.

Hampton also scored a touchdown, which can be directly credited to an unsung hero of run blocking in fullback Scott Matlock, who dragged him into the end zone and got away with an illegal assist that should have been penalized.

Matlock started the season on injured reserve because of a foot injury, allowing him to stay on the roster despite the offseason signing of Alec Ingold, who previously played for McDaniel in Miami. When Ingold sustained a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve, Matlock — who can also contribute as a defensive lineman — was ready to step in.

At nearly 300 pounds, Matlock brings a different mix of physicality and versatility to the offense.

“We’re able to ask so much of him because he’s able to line up in so many different positions, and the mindset he has of going and making those holes for the running back,” Herbert said.

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By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press