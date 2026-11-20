INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones played so well in his first 10 games with the Indianapolis Colts that he entered the MVP conversation.

His last 11 games were so bad, he lost his job.

On Friday, less than 24 hours after yet another abysmal offensive performance in a 26-3 loss at Houston, Colts coach Shane Steichen said the team was releasing Jones and turning to Anthony Richardson as the starter when it faces the New York Giants next week. It’s the second time in three years Jones has been released in November, the first coming after he sought and received his release from the Giants in 2024.

Jones then joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before signing a one-year deal with the Colts in March 2025 and a two-year deal worth $88 million earlier this year. This time, though, Indy — not Jones — made the call.

“This was a decision that was made for, you know, the best interests of both parties,” Steichen said, explaining Jones had not asked for his release. “It’s just where we’re at in our season. That’s just the situation we’re at right now.”

Colts players were not available Friday.

For the Colts (3-8), it’s another key move in what already has been a tumultuous season.

Team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired general manager Chris Ballard last month, and Indy then traded four key players — All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen and receiver Josh Downs — before this month’s trading deadline. Nelson and Buckner were captains and longtime locker room mainstays while Allen and Downs were Indy’s top two receivers.

Now they’re cutting ties with Jones, who was going to be a $46.8 million salary cap hit next season. Instead, the Colts will save about $11.6 million, as they give Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, a second chance to prove himself. Steichen said he had spoken with Irsay-Gordon before announcing the move but that he made the final decision.

“I think there’s a lot of factors, I don’t think it was just on one person,” Steichen said. “Obviously, the quarterback takes a lot of the blame, obviously, that’s the business we’re in. But things, you know, just didn’t work out.”

Jones started his Colts career fast, leading them to an 8-2 mark on one of the most productive offenses in league history through 10 games. But Jones wasn’t the same after breaking a bone in his left leg last November and struggled mightily this season after returning from last December’s season-ending torn right Achilles tendon.

His completion percentage, 58.4%, and passer rating, 65.4, rank among the lowest of all NFL starters. He also struggled with turnovers, throwing 13 interceptions and losing three fumbles. The increasingly poor performances had fans calling for a change.

Jones followed his season-worst passer rating of 41.5 in Sunday’s 24-22 victory over the one-win Miami Dolphins with his second worst single-game rating this year, 45.9, on Thursday night. He was 12 of 27 for 144 yards with one interception and was sacked for a safety.

Still, Steichen fully supported Jones, insisting he gave Indy the best chance to win.

“I can’t say enough good things about Daniel, just the ultimate competitor, ultimate teammate,” Steichen said. “The toughness he brought to our football team — I mean the guy played on a broken leg for us last year for three or four games, snapped his Achilles, came back 8 1/2 months later and gave this organization everything he had. I couldn’t be more thankful for the time I had with him.”

Richardson replaced Jones in the fourth quarter Thursday. He was 0 for 2 with one carry for 2 yards.

Now, the guy who has twice requested to be traded since losing the quarterback battle to Jones during training camp in 2025, will take over. The former Florida star has struggled with accuracy, posting a career completion percentage of just 50.6% while throwing 11 TD passes and 13 interceptions.

Richardson also has battled injuries, playing in just 15 of the Colts’ 34 games when he was the starter. This year, he’s 2 of 4 for 8 yards in three games.

But now the guy who was once billed as the future face of the franchise will get a new opportunity. Second-year quarterback Riley Leonard is the only other quarterback on Indy’s active roster.

“I talked to Anthony today, I told him, obviously, he’ll be the starter versus the Giants,” Steichen said. “There’s, obviously, a world in which Riley could play as well so we’ll evaluate that each and every week throughout the season.”

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By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer