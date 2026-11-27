Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (6-2)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Santa Clara after Owen Mackay scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 124-54 win against the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Broncos are 4-1 on their home court. Santa Clara scores 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers have gone 0-4 away from home. Utah Tech averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Santa Clara is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 84.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 80.3 Santa Clara gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksandar Gavalyugov averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. David Castillo is shooting 45.6% and averaging 10.3 points.

Christian Gibson is shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 18 points. Ethan Potter is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press