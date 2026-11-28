SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers passed the first of back-to-back tests against two of the NFL’s top defenses with flying colors as Brock Prudy carved up Minnesota.

Now they will have to do it against another top defense with Mac Jones at quarterback. The Niners (9-1) will host the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (6-4) — one of the few defenses that has consistently been able to hold San Francisco in check — without their starting quarterback.

Purdy was ruled out with an injured ankle, clearing the way for Jones to make his first start of the season.

“For me, it’s not making it more than it is,” Jones said. “It’s an amazing defense. I’ve watched from the side for multiple games against this defense. But going up against them is going to be a huge challenge and I’m looking forward to it. It is an opportunity I’m not going to take lightly.”

Jones has big shoes to fill with Purdy playing at an extremely high level, including when he threw touchdown passes on three of the first four drives against the Vikings’ aggressive, blitzing defense in a 35-10 win in Mexico City last week.

Purdy has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league since taking over in 2022 with his 106.5 career passer rating the best for any qualifying player and his 118.2 rating leading the NFL this season.

Jones was 5-3 as a starter last season and Seattle coach Mike Macdonald has been impressed with how the Niners have handled injuries.

“One of the things I think they they’ve done phenomenally well, at least in the last two years, is they’ve had a lot of different pieces on their offensive side of the ball, and they’ve been still been able to be extremely effective. … Seems like they don’t miss a beat, which is a tribute to their coaching staff and the culture they have there,” Macdonald said.

The Seahawks have done well against the Niners of late. They won twice late last season — in Week 18 for the division title and in the divisional round — when San Francisco failed to score a single touchdown.

The Niners won the first meeting this season 32-29, but were helped by one defensive touchdown and two more takeaways that set up TD drives of 11 and 18 yards. San Francisco averaged a season-low 4.8 yards per play.

Need to know

Seattle (6-4) at San Francisco (9-1).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: 49ers by 3.

Against the spread: Seahawks 4-4-2; 49ers 7-3.

Last week: Seahawks had bye, beat Las Vegas 21-13 in Week 10; 49ers beat Minnesota 35-10.

Last meeting: 49ers beat Seahawks 32-29 on Oct. 11, in Seattle.

Series record: Seahawks lead 33-25.

Matchup to watch

Seattle CB Josh Jobe vs. San Francisco WR Mike Evans. This was a one-sided matchup with Evans catching six passes for 98 yards and a TD on eight targets with Jobe in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Evans had seven catches for 113 yards overall in the game. He has a first down or TD on 31 of his 33 receptions this season.

Stats and stuff

— The Seahawks have won two games at Levi’s Stadium this calendar year, winning a Week 18 showdown last season for the division title and the Super Bowl last February.

— Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 79 catches for a league-leading 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns with at least 100 yards in eight games. He joined Hall of Famers Raymond Berry (1960), Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942) as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,200 yards receiving and 10 TD catches in the first 10 games of a season.

— QB Sam Darnold (quadriceps, rib) returned to practice for the Seahawks this week and is set to start for the first time since getting hurt in Week 8 against Chicago. Seattle is 2-4 when Darnold plays the majority of the game this season, with Darnold committing nine turnovers.

— Seattle RB Zach Charbonnet had 94 yards rushing in his last game in his best performance since returning from a knee injury. The Seahawks have at least 120 yards rushing in three of the last four games. The 49ers have allowed less than 100 yards rushing in eight straight games, including the Week 5 win in Seattle when they gave up 89.

— The 49ers have scored TDs on 28 of 33 red zone drives (84.8%), which is on pace for the best mark since at least 2000. The Seahawks have allowed TDs on 16 of 23 red zone drives (69.6%) for the fourth-worst mark in the league this season.

— San Francisco is seeking its sixth 10-1 start in franchise history and second this century. The Niners also did it in 2019 on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

— The 49ers have 34 TDs from players age 30 or older, two shy of the NFL record set by San Francisco in 1994 and matched by the Raiders in 2002.

— The 49ers have scored a TD on the opening drive in five straight games. The only team since 2000 to do it in six straight games in the same season was Atlanta in 2016 with current Niners coach Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator.

— RB Christian McCaffrey has scored a TD in nine straight games for San Francisco. The only longer streaks for the 49ers are McCaffrey’s 14-game streak in 2022-23 and Jerry Rice’s 13-game streak in 1986-87.

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AP Sports Writer Fernando Ramirez in Seattle contributed to this report.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer