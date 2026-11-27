TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will miss a second straight game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders as he continues to recover from back spasms.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur made the announcement on Friday, saying Beck could return for the Dec. 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Johnson will make his second start for the Cardinals in Beck’s place. The 40-year-old journeyman completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in a 34-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, performing relatively well considering he had been with the Cardinals less than two weeks.

Arizona has a 3-8 record this season and is trying to snap an 11-game home losing streak on Sunday. Johnson is the Cardinals’ fourth starting quarterback this season.

The 24-year-old Beck is a third-round pick out of Miami and the Cardinals were hoping to get a lengthy window to evaluate his potential before deciding on their strategy for the 2027 draft. The back injury has complicated that process, though he could still have five more games on the field if he returns against the Eagles.

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