Ligety and Street join NBC broadcast team covering ski racing at Milan Cortina Games

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — U.S. ski racing greats Ted Ligety and Picabo Street made yet another Olympic team.

On this occasion, as TV reporters.

Ligety and Street join the NBC broadcasting crew that will cover ski racing at the Milan Cortina Winter Games in February. The team also includes longtime NBC broadcaster Dan Hicks and analyst Steve Porino. Cara Banks and Heather Cox will serve as on-site reporters.

For Hicks, this will be his 15th play-by-play assignment at the Olympics. It marks his fourth time calling ski racing after switching over from speed skating.

“There’s nothing like the Olympics,” said Hicks, who’s also called swimming at eight Summer Games. “It’s one of those few sporting events where you’re just guaranteed some sort of drama that you just never expected. It’s the greatest sporting spectacle in the world.”

Ligety, a four-time Olympian, captured gold in the combined at the 2006 Turin Games and another in the giant slalom eight years later in Sochi. This will be his second Olympics with NBC. He will be based in Bormio for the men’s races.

A three-time Olympian, Street won a gold medal in the super-G at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. She will cover the women’s races in Cortina d’Ampezzo during her NBC Olympics debut.

Porino takes part in his 10th Olympics for NBC.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer