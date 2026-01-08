All eyes on Stolz: What to know about speedskating at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Long track speedskating — sometimes referred to simply as “long track” or just “speedskating” — was a part of the original Winter Olympics back in 1924, when only men participated, and is quite different from short track. Here’s what to know about the competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics:

How it works

In most long track events, two skaters compete against each other on a 400-meter oval, racing counterclockwise in an attempt to record the fastest time. There are two lanes, and the athletes alternate which portion of the course they are in during each lap.

Who to watch

The biggest name in speedskating right now is Jordan Stolz, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin who could line up in five events in Milan and will be favored to win multiple gold medals. He is the best in the world over 500, 1,000 and 1,500 meters at the moment, dominating the World Cup season. The Dutch have a strong tradition in this sport, and Jenning de Boo should be Stolz’s biggest challenger in the sprints. Erin Jackson will seek to defend her gold medal at 500 meters from the 2022 Beijing Games, where the American became the first Black woman to win an individual title at a Winter Olympics. She’ll need to fend off Femke Kok of the Netherlands. The U.S. men hold the world record, and swept the World Cup races, in the team pursuit.

Venues and dates

Speedskating will be held Feb. 7-21 at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, part of the Milano Ice Park in Rho, just outside the city. The competition begins with the women’s 3,000 meters on Feb. 7 and ends with the women’s and men’s mass start on Feb. 21.

Memorable moments

Eric Heiden of the U.S. went 5-for-5 at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, winning gold medals in every individual race: 500, 1,000, 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. Another American, Bonnie Blair, was the first woman to repeat as Winter Games champion in the 500 meters, and she wound up taking home the gold three times in a row — in 1988, 1992 and 1994 — part of a career haul of six Olympic medals, five golds. Dan Jansen’s gold and world record in the 1,000 meters at the 1994 Lillehammer Games stands out as one of the most memorable moments in any sport or at any Olympics. Six years earlier, in Calgary, Jansen fell twice in races held shortly after his sister died of leukemia.

Fun facts

Speedskating is one of just a half-dozen sports that have been a part of every Winter Olympics — although women were not included in its races until the 1960 Squaw Valley Games. The Netherlands has been by far the most successful nation, collecting 48 golds and 133 total medals. The U.S. has 30 golds, 71 medals.

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writer