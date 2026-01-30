Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson charged with speeding in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested and charged with speeding in Florida on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Richardson was arrested for allegedly going 104 mph (167 kph) on a parkway just outside of Orlando. A spokesperson for the Orange County sheriff’s department said she was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”

The 25-year-old sprinter is one of the fastest women of all time, winning a silver medal in the 100 meters in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and gold in the 4×100 relay that same year. Richardson’s Olympic medals came after she was disqualified from the 2020 Olympics when she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana.

Last year, Richardson issued a public apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, after she was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July.