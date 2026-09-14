French Alps 2030 organizers appoint Vincent Roberti as interim president in governance reset

DECINES-CHARPIEU, France (AP) — French organizers of the 2030 Winter Olympics appointed an interim president Monday following the departure last week of Edgar Grospiron, a move that capped a period of intense turbulence.

The temporary appointment of Vincent Roberti was announced as an IOC delegation visits Lyon this week to inspect proposed venues following the relocation of ice sports from Nice.

Roberti was approved earlier this year as director general. French organizers said the project’s stakeholders adopted an amendment to ensure he can simultaneously perform his duties of interim president.

“This solution is intended to ensure the stability of the organization’s governance and the continuity of the organizing committee’s activities while awaiting the appointment of a new president,” they said.

Grospiron’s decision to step down was the latest setback for organizers of the French Alps Olympics. He had been appointed only last year — after French biathlon star Martin Fourcade withdrew his candidacy despite being seen as the front-runner for the job.

Instability continued under Grospiron’s leadership at the helm of an Olympic hosting project that started behind schedule when conceived in 2023. When the French Alps was formally picked on the eve of the 2024 Paris Summer Games, it already was on the tightest timeline of any modern Olympic host with essential government sign-offs still pending and taken on trust.

Before Grospiron’s exit, the 2030 French Alps Olympics had lost their chief executive officer following weeks of internal turmoil in February. Cyril Linette, who was replaced by Roberti, was at loggerheads with Grospiron when he left amid growing tensions and against a backdrop of several other resignations.

Since a formal handover from the International Olympic Committee in February in Milan, the next Winter Games also dropped Nice as the main host city amid a venue dispute when a far-right mayor was elected. Confirming a completely new host city — as Lyon was earlier this year by the IOC executive board — less than four years from the opening ceremony also is unprecedented.

The IOC last week maintained its confidence in the 2030 Games.

“The economic fundamentals of the project are solid, with the first sponsor onboard and others expected to join soon. The project also benefits from the development of a robust venue master plan,” the IOC said, adding that it will “continue working in close collaboration with the organizing committee.”

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AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics