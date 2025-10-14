Sri Lanka opts to bat first against New Zealand in Women’s Cricket World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are fifth and seventh respectively in the eight-team standings.

New Zealand brought in left-arm seam bowler Bree Illing in place of right-armer Lea Tahuhu.

Sri Lanka left out seamer Udeshika Prabodhani and spinner Dewmi Vihanga and brought in seam bowlers Piumi Wathsala and Malki Madara.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshita Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

