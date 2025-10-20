Skip to main content
Valencia’s winless run continues with 0-0 draw at Alaves in Spanish league

By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Valencia went a fourth straight game without a win as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Alaves in the Spanish league on Monday.

Arnaut Danjuma missed Valencia’s best chance early on as his shot was off target from a tight angle after being picked out by Javi Guerra at the far post on a counterattack.

Alaves then had a majority of the possession and Valencia goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala had to palm away a header from Toni Martinez in the 54th to preserve the stalemate.

The home side was seeking to record successive home league wins for the first time in a year.

The point lifts Alaves into 10th place in La Liga with 12 points from nine games. Valencia is 14th with nine points.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

