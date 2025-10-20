Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
76.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Al-Ittihad overcomes sending off to gets first win of Asian Champions League season

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Former AC Milan coach Sergio Conceição earned his first win in charge of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad with a 4-1 victory Al-Shorta of Iraq in the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Al-Ittihad lost its first two group games in the continental competition and the two-time winner went behind early in Baghdad as Bassam Shakir opened the scoring for Al-Shorta in the fifth minute.

Moussa Diaby equalized in the 17th, converting a cross from Mahamadou Doumbia after a turnover in midfield and former Liverpool star Fabinho put Al-Ittihad ahead in the 28th with a free kick from about 25 meters.

Al-Ittihad went down to 10 men early in the second half when Danilo Pereira received a second yellow card but Algeria international Houssem Aouar extended the lead in the 60th minute with a close-range finish following a run by Diaby. The two combined again as Diaby set up Aouar in the 76th to complete the scoring.

The win moves Al-Ittihad off the bottom of the 12-team western group. The top eight from each of the two groups, divided geographically, advance to the knockout stage

Jeddah rival Al-Ahli is on top after the defending champion thrashed Al-Gharafa of Qatar 4-0 after two goals from former Milan and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie added to strikes from Enzo Millot and Waheb Saleh.

Also, Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates defeated Qatar’s Al-Duhail 3-1 and Iranian champion Tractor thrashed Sharjah 5-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.