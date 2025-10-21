Barcelona’s regular-season game in Miami called off by Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has called off plans for Barcelona to play a regular-season game against Villarreal in Miami in December.

The league said Tuesday that the decision was made because of “uncertainty that has arisen in Spain over the past few weeks.”

The league had finally succeeded in getting approval from soccer bodies such as UEFA and the Spanish federation to stage its first regular-season game abroad. But opposition by players, some clubs and fans had grown recently in Spain.

The Spanish league “deeply regrets that this project, which represented a historic and unparalleled opportunity for the international expansion of Spanish soccer, will not be able to move forward.”

