Grüll’s curling shot gives Werder Bremen 1-0 win over Union Berlin in Bundesliga

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Marco Grüll curled in left-foot shot in the 72nd minute to give Werder Bremen a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The win gave Bremen consecutive home victories for the first time this season and moved it into the top half of the table ahead of the weekend’s other games.

In a game of few chances, Grüll’s goal was a rare moment of beauty. The former Rapid Vienna winger cut in from the right before curling a shot into the far corner.

The win snapped Bremen’s poor run of Friday night results. Horst Steffen’s team had lost its last three Friday games, each time by at least three goals.

The result lifts it into seventh spot with 11 points, one point ahead of Berlin in 10th.

