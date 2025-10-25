San Diego FC hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference semifinals

Portland Timbers (11-12-11, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. San Diego FC (19-9-6, first in the Conference during the regular season)

San Diego; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -166, Portland +386; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC hosts the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference semifinals.

San Diego is 18-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego is sixth in the league giving up only 41 goals.

The Timbers are 10-9-11 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers have a 5-0-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. San Diego won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has 20 goals and 16 assists for San Diego. Hirving Lozano has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Felipe Mora has seven goals and three assists for the Timbers. Kamal Miller has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Timbers: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Leonard Chibueze Duru (injured), Duran Michael Ferree (injured), Oscar Verhoeven (injured).

Timbers: Zac Mcgraw (injured), Matias Rojas (injured), Felipe Carballo (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press