Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kévin Denkey scores in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 win over Crew

Sponsored by:
By AP News
MLS Columbus Cincinnati Soccer

MLS Columbus Cincinnati Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kévin Denkey scored in his first MLS playoff game to give Cincinnati a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Monday night to begin a three-game series.

Cincinnati, which is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season, plays Game 2 at Columbus on Sunday.

Denkey scored in the 78th minute. Ender Echenique sent a cross in front of the goal that was deflected at the back post by Alvas Powell. Denkey settled the loose ball in front of the net and sent it over goalkeeper Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Nine of Denkey’s 16 goals this season have been game winners.

Roman Celentano made three saves to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati.

Schulte made a huge save of Brenner’s strike in the final minute of the first half to keep it scoreless.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.