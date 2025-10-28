Austin visits Los Angeles FC in first round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Austin FC (13-13-8, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (17-8-9, third in the Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -269, Austin FC +645; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin visits Los Angeles FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC is 13-8-7 in conference matchups. LAFC is 7-0-2 when it scores at least three goals.

Austin is 11-11-6 against Western Conference teams. Austin is 10-5 in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. Austin won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 24 goals with nine assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has nine goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Owen Wolff has seven goals and eight assists for Austin. Myrto Uzuni has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

Austin: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press