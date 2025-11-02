Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Oilers take on the Blues following overtime win

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Edmonton Oilers (6-4-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the St. Louis Blues after the Oilers took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime.

St. Louis has a 1-4-2 record in home games and a 3-7-2 record overall. The Blues have a 1-3-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Edmonton has a 2-4-1 record on the road and a 6-4-3 record overall. The Oilers have allowed 40 goals while scoring 41 for a +1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pius Suter has four goals and three assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and eight assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.