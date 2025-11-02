Lens wins to go level on points with second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Strike partners Odsonne Édouard and Wesley Saïd scored a goal each as Lens beat Lorient 3-0 at home to move level on points with second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Marseille is ahead on goal difference with both sides on 22 points and two behind leader Paris Saint-Germain after 11 rounds.

Lyon can move level on points with Lens and Marseille if it wins at Brest in the late game.

Also Sunday, veteran striker Olivier Giroud returned to start for Lille, but it was fellow forward Félix Correira who scored in a 1-0 home win against Angers.

Hat trick for Lepaul

Summer signing Esteban Lepaul scored a hat trick to add to his goal in midweek as Rennes beat Strasbourg 4-1 at home, while 18-year-old striker Mohamed Kader Meïté got the other Rennes goal. The win took pressure off coach Habib Beye, whose position had been under threat following an inconsistent start to the season.

Senegal striker Habib Diallo and Georgian forward Giorgi Abuashvili scored late as Metz won 2-0 at Nantes to move off the bottom and put Auxerre in last place.

Toulouse drew 0-0 with Le Havre.

On Saturday, PSG scored seconds from the end of stoppage time to beat Nice 1-0 and avoid a fourth draw in five league games. ___

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer