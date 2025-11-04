Obed Vargas scores twice as Sounders beat Minnesota United 4-2 to extend series

SEATTLE (AP) — Obed Vargas scored early in the first half and late in the second to help the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 4-2 on Monday night, forcing a deciding match in the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup.

Vargas got the scoring started with an unassisted goal in the 8th minute after the fifth-seeded Sounders played No. 4 seed Minnesota United to a scoreless draw in the opener before losing 3-2 on penalty kicks.

Jordan Morris gave Seattle a two-goal lead in the 21st minute, using assists from Jesús Ferreira and Cristian Roldán. It was the 10th goal in 26 career playoff matches for Morris.

Danny Musovski made it 3-0 in the 41st minute with his first postseason goal in his fifth appearance, again with assists from Ferreira and Roldán. Ferreira’s assists were his first in eight postseason appearances. Roldán had never had an assist in 33 previous postseason appearances.

Minnesota United pulled within 3-2 at halftime on goals four minutes apart in stoppage time by rookie Nectarios Triantis and Robin Lod, who assisted on the Triantis netter. Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joaquín Pereyra had assists on the Lod goal. Lod has two goals and two assists in 10 playoff matches. It was the first assist for Hlongwane and Pereyra in five playoff appearances apiece.

Vargas capped the scoring with his second postseason goal, scoring in the 86th minute with assists from second-half subs Paul Rothrock and Danny Leyva. It was the first assist for Rothrock in four postseason efforts and the second in four appearances for Leyva.

Stefan Frei finished with two saves in his 38th playoff start for the Sounders.

Dayne St. Clair stopped two shots for Minnesota United in his ninth postseason outing.

The rubber match of the series is Saturday in Minnesota.

