Stengel scores winning goal in Gotham’s 2-1 extra time upset win over Current in NWSL quarterfinals

Katie Stengel scored the winning goal and helped to clinch a 2-1 victory for NJ/NY Gotham FC over the Kansas City Current in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs on Sunday.

After it finished 1-1 in normal time, Stengel slammed home the winning goal in the 121st minute of play.

With the match seemingly heading for a penalty shootout, Gotham hit a long free kick from the halfway line towards the box. Jaedyn Shaw flicked it on and Stengel reacted quickest to hit a shot off the crossbar and into the net from six yards out.

The goal silenced the 11,500 fans at a sold out CPKC Stadium, the home of the Current.

Shaw had given Gotham a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute. After Current defender Kayla Sharples overcommitted on a challenge, Shaw swiveled away, dribbled into the box, and finished with a low shot.

With just seconds left of normal time, Ellie Wheeler popped up on the edge of the box to score a breathtaking equalizer for Current and make it 1-1 in the sixth minute of second half stoppage time.

In extra time, Kansas City cranked up the pressure to take a lead and finish the game but couldn’t find a way through Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Current forward Bia Zaneratto hit high shot to the top left corner in the 104th minute and Berger balletically tipped the ball over the bar.

The Current were the top seed in the playoffs, having finished first in the NWSL regular season standings with a league record 65 points. Gotham finished eighth with 36 points and was the lowest seed in the postseason.

It is just the second time a visiting team has defeated the Current at CPKC Stadium, which was opened in 2024. The loss ends an 18-match unbeaten streak at home for the Current.

The No. 8 seed Gotham will now face the No. 4 seed Orlando Pride in the semifinals.

