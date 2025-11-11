Vålerenga beats Roma 1-0 for its first Women’s Champions League win

Stine Brekken scored and Vålerenga held on to beat Roma 1-0 for the Norwegian club’s first-ever win in the Women’s Champions League on Tuesday.

Roma made the better start before the visitors grew in confidence with Sara Hørte hitting the post with a deflected header in the 34th minute.

Brekken, a 20-year-old midfielder, scored six minutes later when she eluded a defender with a smart turn and surged forward past more static defenders before firing the ball inside the top left corner.

Vålerenga lost both its opening games in this season’s competition, 1-0 at Manchester United and 2-1 at home to Wolfsburg, while it claimed a draw on its previous appearance last season.

Eight-time winner Lyon and German powerhouse Wolfsburg were meeting again later Tuesday for the 11th time, while Real Madrid was to host Paris FC, and Chelsea was playing at Austrian tournament debutant St. Pölten.

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer